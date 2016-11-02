Trees of knowledge

At many preschools, this type of dirty and wet play may be discouraged, but in Forest School, it's encouraged because it is all part of the learning process.

Forest School is a new program offered by Butterfly Hill Nature Preschool, Inc., and is one of only three of its kind in Minnesota. The program for 3-5-year-olds focuses on teaching children in a natural environment, allowing them to learn through self-facilitated play.

"With all the stuff that I do with the nature school aspect, Forest School just fits naturally with that," said Butterfly Hill director Kristen Peterson. "Just a lot of the stuff I read on nature-based learning also pertains to forest schooling so I started kind of really diving into forest school philosophies and what outdoor, place-based education looks like ... It's just another way to get children immersed in nature."

The program began in September and runs through May. It takes place at Spruce Hill County Park every Monday and Wednesday from 12 to 2:15 p.m. Once the weather becomes colder, the group will move to Kensington Rune Stone Park, where they have access to a heated building if necessary.

Before developing the program at Butterfly Hill, Peterson attended a Forest School practitioners course in Canada. She says for parents of the 10 enrolled students, the untraditional concept has gone over well.

"For parents, it was a leap of faith to make that decision to send their kids to something completely new and foreign to what they've seen before," she said. "I think the parents who have taken that leap of faith have been very happy they have done it."

NATURE-BASED LEARNING

Each day at Forest School begins by hiking to a predetermined spot in the woods, with stops along the way for the children to observe and play in their surroundings.

Peterson says her favorite experiences have been the ones she did not plan, like when she took three children on a shortcut through the woods to find a bathroom.

"On the way back we stumbled upon a giant puffball mushroom," she said. "It was seriously the size of a basketball, and it was filled with brown, fuzzy, soft stuff. They started stomping on it and spores went everywhere ... That was completely amazing because we give them the time to be able to investigate those things. We weren't in a hurry to get back and knew that we would meet up with the group at some point."

Peterson and her staff allow the children to facilitate their own play, but also educate them about species of trees, berries, mushrooms and more. She says parents have taken notice that their children are learning about nature and wanting to spend more time outdoors.

"The kids want to spend more time outside and when they are outside, they're noticing things that maybe other kids don't notice," she said. "It could be as simple as picking up a leaf and recognizing that there is a fungus on the bottom of the leaf because of all the little dots on it or the little fuzz ball that's stuck to the bottom of it."

In addition to learning about plants and fungus, children also learn about the wildlife that frequents the area. This learning takes place through animal tracks or other things wildlife leaves behind.

"We found an owl pellet on the ground at one point," Peterson said, referring to the bird's regurgitated waste. "We as teachers knew what it was, but kids have maybe never seen that in the wild before. They like dissecting things like that, and say 'Oh, it's got bones in it!' or 'Oh, it stinks!' They love to smell everything."

Though teachers allow the children to explore and interact with their surroundings, they also educate the children about determining what something is before touching it.

"We are aware of all those things and teach children that there are mushrooms that are poisonous and we always need to check," she said. "We tell them, 'If you come across something and you're not sure what it is, don't touch it right away because we need to investigate and discover together if that's an OK mushroom or not an OK mushroom to touch.'"

OLDER LEARNERS

Beginning next summer, Butterfly Hill also will offer school-aged Forest School programming for kindergarten through fifth grade. This will be part of the new program currently in development, called Wild Rumpus Forest and Nature Programs. The preschool aged programming will also be included in this.

Peterson says she is excited for what is to come and hopes the children are learning to appreciate nature through the programming.

"When you're immersed in nature, it just centers you, it grounds you, it calms you, it makes you appreciate the world around you," she said. "So we (the staff) leave at peace and we hope the kids are feeling that, too."

