Crafter's Tour kicks off holiday season

This year marks the 32nd annual tour, which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seven local homes will take part in the 2016 tour, each decorated for the holidays. While visiting the homes, attendees will have spiced cider, goodies and samples of specialty coffee mixes and cocoas.

Each home will feature items handmade by local artists, including holiday decor, hand-sewn items, one-of-a-kind jewelry and accessories, homemade soaps, artwork, home decor and more.

This year's featured crafter is Cindy Klemenhagen, who makes Minnesota-themed decor and accessories, such as pillows, necklaces and onesies.

"I've kind of done the tour off and on throughout the years," Klemenhagen said. "Two years ago I started making magnet boards and got involved with (tour organizer) Pat Nelson. It's worth making things just to spend time with her. She's a really nice, funny lady and her girls are super, too, so I just keep coming back."

During the tour, Klemenhagen's work will be featured in Nelson's home on Carneva Acres NE. Klemenhagen says she enjoys taking part in the tour because all the items sold are unique.

"You're always looking for that one special gift to give somebody that you're not going to get somewhere else, that you can't go to Target or order it online," she said. "It's something unique and special."

Klemenhagen also enjoys the friendship aspect of the tour.

"A group of women get together and walk around and have a good time," she said. "It's like the men go hunting, and the women go hunting for crafts."

Homes on this year's tour include:

• 820 Roosevelt St.

• 613 Quincy St.

• 720 12th Ave W.

• 1321 Elm St.

• 818 Kenwood

• 3608 Carneva Acres NE

• 1211 Brigitta Dr. NE

A map and directions to the homes on the tour will be published in the Echo Press on Nov. 2 and may also be found online at facebook.com/crafterstour.