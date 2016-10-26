Search
    Garden project earns Townsend top Girl Scout award

    Posted Today at 7:30 a.m.
    Megan Townsend shows off some of the potatoes she grew for the Outreach Food Shelf for a Girl Scout project. (Contributed)1 / 3
    Megan Townsend recently won the Girl Scout Silver Award for planting gardens and donating the produce to the Outreach Food Shelf in Alexandria. (Contributed)2 / 3
    Megan Townsend successfully grew tomatoes, potatoes, onions, beans, carrots and peapods for a Girl Scout project, all of which she donated to the Outreach Food Shelf. (Contributed)3 / 3

    Megan Townsend recently completed requirements for Girl Scouts' top achievement for Cadettes, the Girl Scout Silver Award.

    Townsend's project included planting gardens and donating the produce to the Outreach Food Shelf in Alexandria. She recruited the help of her parents, brother, uncle, aunts and grandparents to plant, weed, water and harvest the gardens.

    "It made me feel good to donate the produce to the food shelf," she said. "I especially understood how important it is to share because one day when I was volunteering at the Outreach Food Shelf, another community's food shelf came to get fresh produce and other food items because they do not get enough donations in their community. I plan to continue volunteering at the food shelf, and I encourage people to donate their extra garden produce and other food to their local food shelf."

    The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award a girl in grades 6-8 can earn. Fulfilling the requirements for the Silver Award starts with completing activities that build girls' planning, research, organizing and networking skills.

    After these criteria are met, girls work individually or in teams to design and carry out a 50-plus hour leadership and community service project that makes a difference in the world.

    Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines serves northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. For more information about getting involved, call the Waite Park Regional Center at (320) 252-2952.

