Living quarters turned community

But, according to Viking Towers tenants, she also brought hope and friendship.

"LaTelle's help is always there," said tenant Micheele Green. "She comes to check on me in the hospital; she does all those things. She's like a friend with rules."

As the tenant services coordinator, Bailey's position serves to provide tenants with resources for a better quality of life. She also coordinates educational opportunities and is someone to whom tenants can go to ask questions and express concerns. Prior to Bailey serving in the position, the role did not exist.

"I've heard from tenants and community members that it's been a very good thing and they've seen improvements in tenants and the overall feeling of the building," Bailey said. "I try to get people out of their shell, out of their apartment, and to give a sense of community for all the tenants who live here. We have a good group of tenants now."

Tenant Gale Peterson agrees.

"LaTelle has been a great help to me," she said. "There have been issues I've had to deal with. I didn't have the words, but she helped talk me through it. It's kept me out of the hospital for years now, being able to have LaTelle there to bounce things off and ask for help."

In addition to providing resources and education, Bailey has been instrumental in organizing the October Service Fair, which provides resources for senior citizens and those with disabilities.

"There are several booths from area agencies and also several speakers throughout the day," Bailey said. "Those agencies range from public health to home care to legal services, about 15 booths total. As a fun kind of thing, kids from Community Preschool come and sing. It's an enjoyable event for everybody."

Green has taken advantage of many of the services represented at the service fair and says the people there have always been kind.

"Those men and women are very nice," she said. "They're very down to earth like we are and they talk to us like we're actually a person. They treat us with respect like we do them."

Peterson agrees that the event provides valuable resources.

"They have so many different tables in the Community Room and they have nice pamphlets to better explain what they can do for us," Peterson said. "It's not all about them getting a sale or anything. It's all about them volunteering to help us live a higher quality of life. They have little presentations and I always learn something I didn't know, and I've lived here nine years in January. I'm still growing and changing and improving."

Because of events like the service fair as well as Bailey's presence, both Peterson and Green say that Viking Towers now has an enjoyable, community-based atmosphere.

Green, who has lived at Viking Towers for four years, says it saddens her that the building seems to have a reputation it doesn't deserve.

"When I first moved here, my son told me not to because it was a bad place," Green said. "My daughter said, 'Mom, just go give it a try.' And I think my son was wrong and he now knows he was wrong. It's a good place."

Peterson agrees and says Bailey's role has made all the difference in the overall atmosphere of Viking Towers.

"Before LaTelle came, people didn't really interact with each other the way they do now," she said. "It was like everybody was on their own and stayed to themselves. People were literally kind of hostile to each other. They were paranoid sometimes. Now people are friendlier and they realize we're just trying to get together and build each other up."

ABOUT THE SERVICE FAIR

The Alexandria Housing and Redevelopment Authority's fourth annual October Service Fair

will take place in the Community Room at Viking Towers on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The service fair will feature vendors for health care, speakers, gift card drawings, gift baskets and snacks.

The service fair is sponsored by Cub Foods and Elden's Fresh Foods and is open to the public.

For more information, contact Tenant Services Coordinator LaTelle Bailey at (320) 762-1311, ext. 6.