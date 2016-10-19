A pioneer in local farmers' market retires

Seppanen, who lives by herself on a farm east of Alexandria, was an integral member of the Alexandria Farmers' Market. But on Oct. 1, after roughly 50 years of bringing her goods to the market, Seppanen retired.

A lover of all fruits and vegetables, Seppanen believes people should eat more vegetables. "Half of your plate should be veggies," she said. And, she believes people should eat whatever is in season because the taste is so much better.

"I always eat according to the season," she said, citing examples, asparagus in the spring, cucumbers and tomatoes in the summer months and squash in the fall.

So what is her favorite of all favorites? Cucumbers.

"I eat at least one cucumber every day until they are gone," said Seppanen. "And then I miss them until the next year. Oh, and salad. I love salads. I probably eat two a day."

Looking back over the years of participating in the Farmers' Market, Seppanen has seen many changes including location, prices, products and more. Besides fruits and vegetables, she said she has also always brought flowers to sell at the market, especially gladioli.

"When I started, gladioli were 25 cents. Now, they are $1.50," said Seppanen.

The first location of the Farmers' Market, she said, was on Fillmore Street near Village Pantry Foods, behind what is now Juettner Motors. There have been several locations in her time, but the last one was at Big Ole Central Park. At first, the market was only open on Saturdays late summer through late fall but now people can go to the Farmers' Market on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Another change Seppanen has seen over the years is how the products are displayed or sold.

"We didn't package anything before, and now everything is packaged," she said. "People like things in neat little packages."

In addition, she said there are more items sold at the Farmers' Market than ever before like baked goods, meats and even cheeses. She also mentioned that in the early days of the market, vendors only brought whatever surplus they had left from their own gardens.

"Nowadays, people are growing for the market," she said. "People are now making a living — a good living — by selling at the Farmers' Market."

As much as Seppanen loved selling her products at the Farmers' Market, she said she actually loved talking to the customers even more.

"That's what I am going to miss," she said. "It was a great method of teaching the public. I loved talking to and meeting the people — from the summer residents who came back year after year to the people of the community."

Now that Seppanen is retired, she wants to spend more time fishing with with her 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and reading.

And even though she won't be at the Farmers' Market next year, Seppanen said she's not necessarily done.

"I'll still be selling from my farm," she said.

For those wishing to purchase items from the Seppanen farm, it is located across from Country Blossom Farm, on Englund Road SW.