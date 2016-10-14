Search
    Pick-a-little, talk-a-little

    By Jeff Beach, Editor Today at 12:00 a.m.
    Marian Paroo, played by Faith Johnson, looks on as Mrs. Paroo (Miriam Thornquist) gives Amaryllis (Faith Odland) a piano lesson during a "Music Man" rehearsal. (Contributed)

    The Alexandria Area Arts Association will present Meredith Wilson and Franklin Lacey's classic "The Music Man" on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15 and 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Oct. 16-23 at 2 p.m. at the AAAA theater in downtown Alexandria.

    This traditional, family friendly musical presents a brassy, energetic show featuring a large cast of all ages. The audience will journey to River City Iowa 1912, where they meet the eccentric townspeople and the con man Harold Hill, who is swept up by the honesty and integrity of these Iowa folk.

    The show includes song favorites, including "76 Trombones," "Till There Was You," "Good Night Ladies," "Pick-A-Little, Talk-A-Little," "Good Night My Someone" and more.

    The show is directed by Caroline Petefish with assistant director Alyssa Petefish.

    CAST

    Dillon Bock

    Ahndree Brown

    Jeryn Tewes

    Carolyn Giannone

    Scott Giannone

    Vivian Godfrey

    Isabella Greathouse

    Kristi Greathouse

    Chuck Grussing

    Junelle Gustafson

    Richard Hauck

    Ian Heseltine

    Paige Johnson

    Spencer Johnson

    Sam Kalina

    Pat Kalina

    Jordan Klimek

    Hannah Kroll

    Kevin Lee

    Meagan Lindberg

    Krista Monson

    Emma Nelson

    Myra Nelson

    Nick Nelson

    Katelyn Niemeyer

    Jim Odden

    Beth Odden

    Cece Odden

    Paula Odland

    Faith Odland

    McKayla Petrie

    Ali Pexa

    Jon Provance

    Hannah Rinnicker

    Jordan Rymer

    Nick Segaar

    Jake Stone

    Sandy Susag

    Jonathon Swenson

    John Thalman

    Sharon Thalman

    Miriam Thornquist

    Kathryn Tomoson

    Maria Warhol

    Haley Wegner

    Dayna Weltzin

    Pete Woit

