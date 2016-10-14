This traditional, family friendly musical presents a brassy, energetic show featuring a large cast of all ages. The audience will journey to River City Iowa 1912, where they meet the eccentric townspeople and the con man Harold Hill, who is swept up by the honesty and integrity of these Iowa folk.

The show includes song favorites, including "76 Trombones," "Till There Was You," "Good Night Ladies," "Pick-A-Little, Talk-A-Little," "Good Night My Someone" and more.

The show is directed by Caroline Petefish with assistant director Alyssa Petefish.

CAST

Dillon Bock

Ahndree Brown

Jeryn Tewes

Carolyn Giannone

Scott Giannone

Vivian Godfrey

Isabella Greathouse

Kristi Greathouse

Chuck Grussing

Junelle Gustafson

Richard Hauck

Ian Heseltine

Paige Johnson

Spencer Johnson

Sam Kalina

Pat Kalina

Jordan Klimek

Hannah Kroll

Kevin Lee

Meagan Lindberg

Krista Monson

Emma Nelson

Myra Nelson

Nick Nelson

Katelyn Niemeyer

Jim Odden

Beth Odden

Cece Odden

Paula Odland

Faith Odland

McKayla Petrie

Ali Pexa

Jon Provance

Hannah Rinnicker

Jordan Rymer

Nick Segaar

Jake Stone

Sandy Susag

Jonathon Swenson

John Thalman

Sharon Thalman

Miriam Thornquist

Kathryn Tomoson

Maria Warhol

Haley Wegner

Dayna Weltzin

Pete Woit