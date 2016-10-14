Pick-a-little, talk-a-little
The Alexandria Area Arts Association will present Meredith Wilson and Franklin Lacey's classic "The Music Man" on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15 and 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Oct. 16-23 at 2 p.m. at the AAAA theater in downtown Alexandria.
This traditional, family friendly musical presents a brassy, energetic show featuring a large cast of all ages. The audience will journey to River City Iowa 1912, where they meet the eccentric townspeople and the con man Harold Hill, who is swept up by the honesty and integrity of these Iowa folk.
The show includes song favorites, including "76 Trombones," "Till There Was You," "Good Night Ladies," "Pick-A-Little, Talk-A-Little," "Good Night My Someone" and more.
The show is directed by Caroline Petefish with assistant director Alyssa Petefish.
CAST
Dillon Bock
Ahndree Brown
Jeryn Tewes
Carolyn Giannone
Scott Giannone
Vivian Godfrey
Isabella Greathouse
Kristi Greathouse
Chuck Grussing
Junelle Gustafson
Richard Hauck
Ian Heseltine
Paige Johnson
Spencer Johnson
Sam Kalina
Pat Kalina
Jordan Klimek
Hannah Kroll
Kevin Lee
Meagan Lindberg
Krista Monson
Emma Nelson
Myra Nelson
Nick Nelson
Katelyn Niemeyer
Jim Odden
Beth Odden
Cece Odden
Paula Odland
Faith Odland
McKayla Petrie
Ali Pexa
Jon Provance
Hannah Rinnicker
Jordan Rymer
Nick Segaar
Jake Stone
Sandy Susag
Jonathon Swenson
John Thalman
Sharon Thalman
Miriam Thornquist
Kathryn Tomoson
Maria Warhol
Haley Wegner
Dayna Weltzin
Pete Woit