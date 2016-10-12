Helping the foster journey

One hundred duffel bags were purchased with part of the funds raised at Douglas Machine’s summer fundraiser. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Douglas Machine employee Colt Cozart unloads boxes of bags for Douglas County Social Services. He had the idea to use Douglas Machine’s summer fundraiser to raise money for duffel bags for foster children after seeing his younger siblings go through the foster care system. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Three organizations came together to make the duffel bag donation possible. Pictured are (left to right) Douglas Machine employees Jeff Arkfeld, Tom Wosepka and Colt Cozart; Douglas County Social Services Director Laurie Bonds; His Kids volunteers Rachael McCleary, Marie Johnson and Chad Melton; Douglas County social worker Jennifer McLaughlin; Douglas Machine employee Joe Luke; and His Kids volunteer Penny Oleson. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

A project a year in the making came to fruition Friday, Oct. 7, as three local organizations came together to help Douglas County children in foster care.

Chad Melton, a previous volunteer with His Kids Orphan Ministry and a foster parent, said a year ago he had the idea to provide duffel bags to foster children. The idea came to him after seeing one too many trash bags being used to transport belongings for children who came into his family's care.

"We kept getting kids and they always had trash bags," he recalled. "I was like, 'I'm sick of this, it's time to do something different.'"

Melton shared the idea with his friend Colt Cozart, an employee for Douglas Machine who also has a passion for improving the foster care system.

"My younger brother and sister were both in foster care when our mom died," Cozart said. "I was old enough that I got to skip it, but just watching the effects and everything possession-wise being tossed in a trash bag and having your self worth attached to it, that image was something that stuck with me."

Cozart began thinking of ways to bring the idea full circle, and settled on asking Douglas Machine to use its summer fundraiser to raise money for the cause.

"I had shared my passion with Colt a few times," Melton said. "I didn't know they had a summer fundraiser, but he called me up, I shared the vision for it, he ran it by their group and they approved it."

Each year during their annual fundraiser, Douglas Machine chooses a different organization in the community to donate the funds to.

"Douglas Machine is just so amazing at supporting and encouraging these kind of activities with the community and having opportunities that exercise faith a little bit and make an impact," Cozart said.

Douglas Machine matched what was raised at the fundraiser, for a total of more than $8,000. A portion went toward the purchase of 100 duffel bags, while the remainder will go to His Kids Orphan Ministries to assist families in the process of adoption, as well as help with orphan care.

For Cozart, the process has been a rewarding one.

"I'm just eager to see the kids get some new presents," he said.

Want to be a foster parent?

There usually are about 35 youths in need of foster care in Douglas County.

For information on becoming a foster parent, contact Douglas County social worker Jennifer McLaughlin 320-762-3814