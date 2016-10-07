Comfort in coloring

Marion Bauer, 91, spends the majority of her days at Grand Arbor coloring. Adult coloring has taken off in recent years, and has been proven to alleviate stress, loosen muscles and bring about relaxation. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Hundreds of delicate floral designs have been filled with soft color at the hands of 91-year-old Marion Bauer in the past year.

But it's not just Bauer who has found a passion in adult coloring. In recent years, adult coloring books have become all the rage. In 2015, Nielsen BookScan, a data provider for the book publishing industry, states 15 million adult coloring books were sold in the United States alone.

In stores such as Walmart, entire walls are often dedicated to the books, which range from floral designs, to inspirational quotes, to calming scenery.

Bauer, who resides at Grand Arbor in Alexandria, was first introduced to adult coloring when her daughter gave her a coloring book and colored pencils as a gift for Christmas last year. However, the activity didn't catch on right away.

"I thought, 'What am I going to do with that?'" she recalled. "So I threw it in a drawer. About a month later I was talking to my brother in Duluth and he said I should use that coloring book. ... Since then I have thoroughly enjoyed it."

The benefits of coloring have been compared to those of yoga and meditation. Coloring has been shown to decrease the heart rate, loosen muscles and engage the brain.

Bauer says that for her, coloring also serves a simpler purpose: It's a way to avoid boredom since she can't take part in activities she used to enjoy, such as reading and quilting.

"When you are a reader and can't read any more, you have such a loss," she said. "So I sit here and color all the time."

The floral pages also remind her of days past.

"When I color I see pictures of roses, and we used to have roses in our garden," she said. "It kind of reminds me of that."

When Bauer is done coloring a page, some are hung up as decor in her room, while others are recycled. In just one year, she has finished three full coloring books, with more than 100 sheets each.

Though Bauer prefers to color in her room, coloring is also offered as one of the activities for residents at Grand Arbor, and is something in which everyone can take part.

"The activity has broad appeal among so many residents because it's a rewarding and engaging activity that can be done by nearly everyone despite cognitive or physical limitations," said Grand Arbor life enhancement coordinator Laura Kremer.

"If a resident has dexterity issues, we make accommodations such as using a broader marker that's easier to grasp or having them pick colors while a staff member fills in the spaces with their chosen color. If they have vision issues, we encourage bright bold colors and coloring patterns with less intricate designs that will be easier to see."

Kremer finds that coloring is a good way for residents to re-focus.

"A resident can be having a very difficult day and after a little time spent coloring, they oftentimes will have a fresh new outlook or will have forgotten about what they were upset about in the first place," she said.

Because of benefits like these, Bauer plans to keep plugging away at her latest book, which is a few hundred pages in length.

"I'll never finish this one," she said. "I finished all the other ones. My son gave this one to me and said, 'I think this will take care of you.'"