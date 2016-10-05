Pop-up playtime

The idea behind pop-up playgrounds is that loose parts, such as cardboard boxes and pallets, can be used for children to build whatever they’d like. The pop-up events have play facilitators, who oversee play and make sure it is done safely, but do not insert themselves into how children play. (Photo courtesy of Twin Cities Adventure Play)

Large cardboard boxes have been known to provide endless hours of entertainment for children, to the extent that communities around the world, including Alexandria, are taking the idea to the next level and creating play centered around such simple materials.

The name for this type of play is pop-up playgrounds, and the idea is that giving children a space to utilize materials such as cardboard boxes, pallets, spools, tubes and tape will allow them to fully embrace their creative side and learn in the process.

Alexandria's Pop-Up Adventure Play event will be Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big Ole Central Park and is free to attend. The event is sponsored by two local child care centers, Butterfly Hill Nature Preschool and Little Peeps Gardonville Family Daycare.

The Minnesota Children's Museum has dubbed Oct. 7 as Minnesota's Day of Play, which is what Little Peeps Director Alisha Schmitke says sparked the idea.

"I was like, 'Oh, we need to do some big event to kind of celebrate that,'" she said. "Then Kristen (Peterson) from Butterfly Hill Nature Preschool was hoping to do this pop-up playground so we just kind of joined together to do it all at the same time."

In the past few months, both centers have been working to collect materials from community businesses to use at the pop-up playground.

"We have pallets, spools from electrical companies, tubes from printing places, parents have been bringing in toilet paper rolls, we'll have tape and paint," Peterson said. "Children can just create what they want to create, and the playworkers will be there to just support that and facilitate it."

Playworkers are adults present at the pop-up playground who will supervise the children's play while parents observe.

"The playworkers facilitate the play, they don't stifle it," Peterson said. "It's inquiry based learning and play. The children are the creators of the play, and the adults there facilitate that in a healthy manner. ... The children are having fun, they're using their own ideas and there's no ideas from an adult being pushed down on them."

While at the event, children are encouraged to build whatever they want out of the materials present.

"Basically we collect loose parts, and loose parts are just very open-ended materials that don't have a specific way that they need to be used," Schmitke said. "It allows children to use all of their imagination and creativity and create whatever they want to that day."

Schmitke and Peterson say their hope is that through observing, parents can begin to understand how children learn through uninterrupted play.

"We're going to be handing something out to parents that talks about free play, what that looks like and how to support your children's play without stifling it," Peterson said. "I think that's the biggest thing is for parents to realize to step back and let children figure things out for themselves. That's how they learn."

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page by searching "Community Pop Up Adventure Play Event" or email butterflyhillnaturepreschool@gmail.com.