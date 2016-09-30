Keeping the food shelf stocked

Several volunteers unload food items that were donated to the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf. The food shelf is always looking for volunteers to help load and unload donated food items. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

Bud Anderson (black jacket) and Ed Hagel, volunteers, load the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf van with donated items from Walmart on Monday. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

A volunteer helps an employee from Elden's Fresh Food unload the van loaded with donated food items for the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf on Monday. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

Ed Hagel, a volunteer for the food shelf, unloads a cart full of donated food items from Target into the food shelf van on Monday morning. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

Ed Hagel, a volunteer at the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf, pushes a heaping rolling cart full of donated food items from Target including plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, to the food shelf van. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

Volunteers unload a van heaped with food donation items from various businesses around town at the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

Did you know that some of the food donated to the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf comes from local businesses? Did you know that some of the food is dropped off and some of the food is actually picked up at the businesses?

Five days a week, volunteers drive to several businesses in town and pick up the donated food items, according to Stu Mackechney, a member of the organization's board and chairman of the food shelf's recently formed building committee.

This past Monday, two volunteers, Ed Hagel and Bud Anderson, spent their morning picking up donated items from Walmart, Target, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Caribou Coffee.

The efficient operation wastes little time getting food transported to the food shelf at 1205 Lake Street.

Hagel and Anderson are just two of the many volunteers who help with the picking up and unloading of the the donations, as well as restocking the shelves with the new items.

The 73-year-old retirees do it as a way to give back to the community. And Hagel said it's a "great way to stay in shape."

The items collected Monday morning included everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to frozen meats, yogurt, pastry items, bottled water and boxed cereal.

Businesses that regularly donate include Walmart, Target, Elden's Fresh Foods, ALDI, Cub Foods, KFC and Caribou Coffee. There are numerous other businesses that donate as well, Mackechney said.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf, 1205 Lake Street in Alexandria, is always looking for more volunteers or donations. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, and additional hours of 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday. For more information, call (320) 762-8411.

FOOD SHELF MISSION

The mission of the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf is "to feed the hungry in our service area through an efficient system of collection and distribution of food to individuals while striving to preserve dignity and extending respect to all clients in Douglas County."