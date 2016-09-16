One big, extended family

Merle Olson gives putting a try as Dave Dittberner looks on during an Adult Day Services activity. (Contributed)

Lively banter emits from the Ecumen Bethany Community coffee shop. A small group of seniors sits at a table, sipping coffee and water and snacking on toast. They giggle. They tell stories. They poke fun at one another.

From fierce battlefields to sprawling farms to warm homes, they come from all walks of life, brought together by a common goal. Despite their differences, they look out for each other.

Ecumen's Adult Day Services provides a place for that camaraderie to blossom while giving much-needed rest to 24-hour caregivers.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Started in 1997, Adult Day Services seeks to "keep seniors living as independent in their own homes as long as safely possible," according to Adult Day Services supervisor Carla Nienaber.

The day program meets that goal by offering seniors a place to go during the week where they can receive daily exercise, help with medication, community interaction and more.

Nienaber said it's especially important that seniors with progressing diseases, such as dementia, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis or memory loss, start the program early.

"We need them to start at that point so we can grow with them as the disease progresses," Nienaber said. "It's been proven with all the surveys and stuff on the national level, that starting programs like this early on in stages of diseases, to slow the progression of the disease."

The degree of disease progression has grown since the program began. Seniors used to be mostly independent, only coming for socialization, Nienaber explained. Now, day services gives more hands-on assistance, as clients come in further progressed in disease stages.

Ecumen's program averages 10 people a day but is licensed for 24, while maintaining a staff-to-client ratio of one to five. The current group is made up of about 60 percent veterans, but the clients come from many different backgrounds.

"It's a very diverse group. We have several personalities that we're trying to balance," Nienaber said. "To have that many in a group — I'm not saying we don't have conflicts because we do, but not as often — it's pretty cool to see how they really look after each other after they get to know each other. It's a very tight-knit group."

Nienaber, who has been running the day program for 18 years, said her favorite part is being with the people.

"They're family to me," she said. "I like the people interaction, knowing I'm making a difference in their lives, letting them be home, their routine, their independence."

CARING FOR THE CAREGIVER

Though it might seem like seniors gain the most benefits from the program, Nienaber stressed that the ones who ultimately benefit in the end are the families and caregivers.

Seniors staying at home longer puts added pressure on caregivers who are devoted to their family and might not take the time to care for themselves.

Because Ecumen provides CPR, first aid and other training to day services staff, it is equipped to carry much of the responsibilities. Nienaber herself is a certified nursing assistant and was a first responder in Garfield for more than 20 years.

"People are wanting to stay home longer," Nienaber said, "and in order for them to do that, they need that extra support because there's things that they might not be able to do independently anymore, but they don't qualify for nursing home status.

"The caregiver, it affects them hugely. We allow families to keep their routine, whether that's working or volunteering or just a simple break."

The transitions aren't easy, especially for those who care for their charges 24/7, but Nienaber said it's essential that they are able to take a break and recharge.

"My biggest thing, like I tell families when they come in: Yes, we care for our clients, but we care for the family as a whole because we're one big circle," she said. "And without a piece of that circle, it's broken."

Though there are several programs in the state, to Nienaber's knowledge, Ecumen's is the only licensed day services program in the county.

The first step to get involved is to contact Nienaber at (320) 763-2181. From there, she will walk you through the process and complete an assessment of the potential client.

"We get it. Change is hard for anybody, and something this big is very important to you," she said. "And rightfully so. You should be nervous, scared, sad, upset. That's totally normal. We're just here to help you through that.

"To be here and be that family or support system ... we want to make it as smooth as we can."

OPEN HOUSE

To celebrate National Day Services Week, Sept. 18-24, Ecumen Bethany Community will host an open house for those interested in the program on Friday, Sept. 23, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Ecumen, 1020 Lark St., Alexandria.

For more information about the program, visit www.ecumenbethany.org/adult-day-services or call Carla Nienaber at (320) 763-2181.

SERVICES

Available Services

• Regular hours — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Flexible scheduling

• Meals and snacks

• Personal and health services

• Assistance with daily living activities

• Health monitoring

• Use of Wellness Center

Activities

• Religious services

• Community involvement

• Lakeside walks

• Gardening

• Picnics

• Pontoon rides/fishing

• Reading and movies

• Games

• Cooking

Additional Services

• Physical therapy

• Occupational therapy

• Speech therapy

• On-site beautician/barber services