Get ready for Moonshine Madness

Jerry Gould of Waite Park takes a photo of Jim and Betty Stricker of Brandon and Fred and Renee Mehr of Cold Spring at last year’s Moonshine Madness. This group got into the spirit of the event by wearing Prohibition-era outfits. (File photo)

This Saturday, Sept. 10 is the third annual Moonshine Madness.

Residents and visitors are invited to step back in time to the Prohibition era by donning their zoot suits and flapper dresses. Or they can just browse the food and craft vendors, watch live bull riding, go on pontoon rides, tour a whiskey distillery, try their skill at tossing bean bags or enjoy other fun things to do in Osakis.

The idea for this new community celebration began two years ago when Char Petroske, gift shop/tours manager of Panther Distillery in Osakis, made a call to Nick Prom, who is known for accurately portraying Al Capone, a Chicago gangster who gained fame during the Prohibition era.

Petroske wanted Prom to make an appearance at Panther Distillery. When he came to town to meet with her, she invited community members, and soon, the town wanted to join in and plan its own activities for the occasion.

Thus came Moonshine Madness. The event was such a success that it was repeated last summer and is roaring back into town for the third time.

Here’s a look at the activities that are taking place downtown and at Panther Distillery this Saturday:

Downtown Osakis:

• Food vendors and crafters all day.

• Live music all day, featuring Blonde and the Bohunk.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Quilts along the Trail.

• 10 a.m. Golf Scramble.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pontoon Rides.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Semi Show.

• Noon to 2 p.m. Bjorn the Bootlegger.

• Noon to 4 p.m. Mechanical Bull Riding.

• 3 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament.

• 7 p.m. Night Parade.

• Softball Tournament.

• Street Dance – Nasty Habit, sponsored by O-Town Tavern.

Panther Distillery:

• Tours.

• Food.

• Gift shop.

• Sampling.

• 3 to 5 p.m. Live Professional Bull Riding.

Trolley rides will be offered to and from the distillery and downtown Osakis all day.

For more information, call Panther Distillery at (320) 859-2256 or Laura at (320) 859-4621 for downtown events.

Also, the Lakes Area Radio Theatre is adding to the Moonshine Madness fun by performing live radio shows at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday. It will also perform the show for assisted living residents at Galeon at 10 a.m.