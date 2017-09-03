Faith news: Sept. 10 busy with events

Block party

The Church of St. Mary is hosting a block party at the Runestone Community Center with back-to-back entertainment from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 10, starting with music by Blonde and The Bohunk until 12:30 p.m., followed by comedian Mary Rowels from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Eric E. on guitar from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., ventriloquist James Wedgewood from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and Enterprise Band and Missy Rademacher from 3:30-5 p.m.

Still not tempted? The church is also holding a raffle for a $20,000 car and $15,000 in cash at 5 p.m. Plus, there'll be a kid's carnival, bingo, beer garden, wine and the NFL game on a widescreen TV.

The entire community is invited. The event is free.

A pancake breakfast at St. Mary's School will also run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Music festival

At 2 p.m., Sept. 10, historic Solem Church north of Kensington will hold its annual Solem Fall Music Festival. The event will feature music by Pure Country Band, fall desserts, coffee and fellowship. A free will offering will be accepted. For more information, call 763-1796.

Soul Winning Rally

Traveling evangelists Larry and Gloria Lundstrom will hold what they call a "soul-winning rally" at 3 p.m., Sept. 10, at the Miltona Community Center. The Sisseton, South Dakota couple has carried out their road ministry for 50 years. Larry Lundstrom is an ordained minister, while Gloria Lundstrom has led hundreds of seminars and retreats on topics such as: How To Cope, Forgiveness, Restoration, Marriage and Motivation. She has also authored several books.

Gospel sing-along

At 7 p.m., Sept. 10, Grace Church will hold an old-time gospel music sing-along, featuring Gary Gylsen as soloist and song leader for the evening. An ice cream social will follow. The church is at 1704 Hazel Hill Road in Alexandria.