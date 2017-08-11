In the years after the race Beardsley, a Minnesota farm boy, faced multiple life-threatening mishaps, getting tangled in an auger, getting into a severe car accident, hit by a truck while running, rolling his vehicle in a snowstorm and falling off a cliff. He became addicted to painkillers.

In 1997, he got sober and turned his life around. He restarted his running program and ran more marathons and today owns Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast with his wife, Jill. He has written a bestselling autobiography entitled "Staying the Course: A Runner's Toughest Race."

Outdoor service at Catalyst Covenant

Catalyst Covenant Church will hold a public outdoor worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. The service, at Noonan's Park, will be followed by a potluck picnic. Hot dogs will be provided, and attendees are asked to bring a dish to share if possible. Pastor Jim Black will lead the service.

Dinner and bazaar near Lowry

St. John Nepomuk Church, 5 miles northeast of Lowry and a quarter mile west of Lake Reno, will celebrate its annual dinner and bazaar on Sunday, Aug. 13 with Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by chicken and wieners with all the trimmings from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church basement. Other events include bingo, games for all ages, kolache and bake sale, country store, silent auction, raffle and beer garden. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.