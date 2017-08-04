West Moe Church celebrates 150th birthday Sunday
West Moe Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sunday, August 6, with a classic car show and church services at 11 a.m. Lunch, catered by Depot Express, will cost $10 per adult and $5 per child. A program of special music and speakers, pie and ice cream will follow.
Founded in 1867 by Norwegian immigrants as Our Savior's Lutheran Church, its 67 charter members were pioneer residents of Pope, Douglas and Grant counties. They met in homes and schools and were occasionally served by traveling pastors before building a church. Theirs is the oldest congregation of Norwegian heritage in Douglas County.
The church is at 16249 County Rd 8 NW in Brandon.