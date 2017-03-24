"I believe strongly that everyone has value and God-given potential," Lee said. "By looking into a person's heart and past the need, that's where you can truly transform a life. That is the Love INC mission, mobilizing the church body to transform lives in the name of Christ."

The Love INC movement, founded in Michigan in 1977, has continued to expand its ministry nationwide. In Douglas County, it has grown into several different ministries, offering four life skills classes — Boundaries, Parenting Skills, Budgeting and Basic Cooking/Grocery Shopping — and resources such as the growing washer and dryer ministry, large appliances, clothing ministry and more.

Follow Love INC of Douglas County on Facebook for the latest updates and events. For volunteer opportunities, call Lee at (320) 760-3966.