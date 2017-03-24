Judy Slegh brings healing ministry to House of Prayer

Slegh will conduct a Sozo basic training, which endeavors to teach and train others in the healing ministry, on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This one-day training is a first step to train others and eventually develop a similar healing ministry team in Alexandria.

The cost for the training is $40 before April 1 or $45 at the door and includes a training manual. For more information, contact House of Prayer at hopci@hopci.com or register online at nephrosministries@gmail.com.

Slegh will also give a message titled "Help! I have a prodigal" on April 2 at 10 a.m. She is currently authoring a book of the same title. She gained insight and experience dealing with one of her own children who wandered away from the family and the values that had been taught from childhood. Everyone is invited to attend. A freewill offering will be accepted.

Slegh is a certified Basic Sozo Prayer Instructor and has trained people locally as well as in five foreign countries. In 2014, she was ordained as a pastor and is also a licensed minister through The River Fellowship. In 2015, she received a certificate in pastoral counseling through the Center for Advanced Recovery Education in California.

Slegh is also an adjunct professor in the biology department at Bethel University in St. Paul after receiving her Master of Education. She and her husband, Daryl, have been married since 1982 and have five grown children.