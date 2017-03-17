Nowells to speak about merging of sports, Christianity

Jordan and Rachael have been coaching basketball at Trinity Bible College and Graduate School in Ellendale, North Dakota, for 10 and eight years, respectively.

Jordan, originally from Tulare, South Dakota, is also athletic director and teaches in the education department at the college. He recently reached his 160th win as a coach at Trinity and has led the Lions to one regional championship, eight conference championships, and his team has made an appearance in three national tournaments.

The lady Lions, led by Rachael of Spray, Oregon, have found success as well in winning five conference championships, one regional championship, and have also advanced to the national tournament three times.

