Sweetwater Revival to give concert of hope, encouragement

The ministry of Sweetwater Revival was nominated eight times for Female Group of the Year. The group has been featured on Gospel Music Television and is currently played on radio stations around the world. Its concert is presented with the purpose of providing hope and encouragement to its audience.

For more information on the group, including bios, schedule and contact information, visit www.sweetwaterrevival.com.

For directions to the church, visit www.osakiselimchurch.com.