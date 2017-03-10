This conference looks extensively into the history of revivals and what people can do to promote both a personal revival, as well as a corporate revival in the church. An in-depth look will also be taken into the Lord's Prayer as the premise for developing a healthy, yet effective prayer life.

Auch is the president and founder of Pray-Tell Ministries. He started this ministry in 1980, one year after God got hold of his heart regarding his own prayer life. He began to give himself to hours of prayer every day. Eventually, his burden to see the church on its knees compelled him to travel and teach prayer conferences.

This ministry crosses denominational and fellowship lines. Auch has held prayer conferences in the Assemblies of God, Baptist, Nazarene, Lutheran, Methodist, Independent, Four Square and Evangelical Free churches, to name a few.

Living Waters Church is located at 1310 N. Nokomis NE. For more information, contact the church office at (320) 763-5224.