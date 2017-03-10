Faith at Work Lunch features Keith Uebele

Keith Uebele, board member of CRM, a mission creating and supporting Gospel Movements around the world, has been running experiments exercising his spiritual authority as a member of the Royal Priesthood (I Peter 2:9) for several years. He will share what he has learned from these experiments in the priesthood in business, at home and in the mission field and will provide guests with a framework to begin their own experiments.

Uebele retired in 2016 after completing a 32-year career at Intel Corporation where he served as principal strategist. He and his wife, Ellen, have three adult children.