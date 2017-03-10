Faith at Work Lunch features Keith Uebele
The Unity Foundation invites everyone to attend the monthly Faith at Work Lunch on Friday, March 17, from noon to 1 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door.
Keith Uebele, board member of CRM, a mission creating and supporting Gospel Movements around the world, has been running experiments exercising his spiritual authority as a member of the Royal Priesthood (I Peter 2:9) for several years. He will share what he has learned from these experiments in the priesthood in business, at home and in the mission field and will provide guests with a framework to begin their own experiments.
Uebele retired in 2016 after completing a 32-year career at Intel Corporation where he served as principal strategist. He and his wife, Ellen, have three adult children.