Jim Black to be installed at Catalyst Covenant Church

Catalyst Covenant began seven years ago, meeting at Woodland Elementary School, and has since moved to Common Ground Coffee House, with an attendance of about 40 people.

Black and his wife, Laurie, first met at a Bible camp in Michigan and feel called to serve God's people in a non-traditional way. Having both been raised in a typical American-style church with lots of traditions, rules and standards, they have found that the New Testament style of reaching people is building relationships.

"We are trying to be a community who will not just sit and listen to the teaching of Jesus but will actually put his teaching into practice," Black said.

Catalyst is the Blacks' sixth church plant. Previous plants include four churches in Houston, Texas, and one in Boynton Beach, Florida.

A singer/songwriter, Black has professionally recorded many of his songs. He traveled full time with a band and recorded 10 records in Nashville and Hollywood before going back to seminary.

Black graduated from Trinity Christian University in Deerfield, Illinois, and from the North Park Theological Seminary. He works as a painter and is a chaplain at Douglas Machines in Alexandria.

Another interest of Black's is puppetry, and he was a writer and puppeteer for a children's TV show called "Quigley's Village."

His wife, Laurie, is a pediatric nurse practitioner and works at the St. Cloud CentraCare Hospital in the newborn nursery.

The Blacks have three children, Connor, Alex and Mia.

For more information, call Black at (320) 766-5725.