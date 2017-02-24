Philippine women to lead message on World Day of Prayer
Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3.
Shalom Lutheran Church, 681 Voyager Drive in Alexandria, will hold a World Day of Prayer service at 10 a.m., preceded by coffee and fellowship at 9:30 a.m.
This year, women of the Philippines will lead the message with a presentation, "Am I Being Unfair to You?" They will share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experiences of God's love and acceptance.