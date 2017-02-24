Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Philippine women to lead message on World Day of Prayer

    Posted Today at 11:00 a.m.

    Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3.

    Shalom Lutheran Church, 681 Voyager Drive in Alexandria, will hold a World Day of Prayer service at 10 a.m., preceded by coffee and fellowship at 9:30 a.m.

    This year, women of the Philippines will lead the message with a presentation, "Am I Being Unfair to You?" They will share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experiences of God's love and acceptance.

    Explore related topics:LifefaithFaithPhilippinesWorld Day of PrayerShalom Lutheran Church
    Advertisement
    randomness