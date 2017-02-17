Alexandria Covenant Church's GriefShare begins Feb. 21

GriefShare is a seminar and support group for people grieving the death of a significant loved one. This 14-week biblically-based program seeks to bring hope to those experiencing grief. It's a place where to be around people who understand the feelings and pain of loss.

GriefShare participants will learn information that will help them through this difficult time in life.

For more information or to register, call Trina Charles at (320) 491-9168 or visit www.griefshare.org.