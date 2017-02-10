Unity is topic at next Faith at Work Lunch

Matt Loehr, founder of Dare to be Different marriage mentoring and One Vision Consulting, will present a message on unity. He will share how to create unity in marriages and how to create unity in the workplace.

Having trained thousands of mentors all over the world, Loehr has refined a biblical model in resolving conflict and understanding the power of one.

Loehr is an author, teacher, and has a passion to protect, build and strengthen marriages across the world. He and his wife, Pam, have led the organization on an international level, training thousands of mentors in an effort to strengthen marriages and families.