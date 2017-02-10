Never stop laughing

Matt Loehr, president of Dare to be Different, will share a funny yet practical message, "One Step from Stupid," on how to avoid the pitfalls in marriage.

Then, Daren Streblow will leave the audience in stitches with his clean comedy show that depicts the funny side of life and how people live it.

Guests must register for the show by Monday, Feb. 13. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at www.NeverStopLaughing.eventbrite.com.