Brian Fenimore presents Training in Healing Ministry

Fenimore will also minister on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9:30 a.m. at New Testament Church.

The ministry with Brian Fenimore is a combined effort of House of Prayer and New Testament Church. There is no cost to attend the services, but a freewill offering will be accepted for Fenimore's ministry.

The vision for the Training in Healing Ministry course is designed to equip Christians to normalize hearing God's voice, to grow in their ability to hear, to minister the voice of the Lord in everyday lives, and then help people minister healing each and every day.

The founder of Plumbline Ministries, Fenimore and his wife and children reside in Kansas City, Missouri. He travels throughout the country conducting seminars on the prophetic ministry, hearing God's voice and developing vision and purpose for the Christian life.

For more information, contact New Testament at (320) 762-2444.