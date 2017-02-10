Muzamba Sibajene to speak on intercultural issues
Muzamba Sibajene, a native of Zambia, Africa, and the manager of intercultural programs
at Alexandria Technical and Community College, will be the guest speaker at the Race and Religion adult study on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9:15 a.m. at Alexandria United Methodist Church. The public is invited to attend.
Sibajene will share her own experience as an African resident living in the Alexandria community. She will also discuss the perspectives of intercultural students attending ATCC.
Sibajene came to the U.S. from Zambia 19 years ago and has lived in Alexandria for nine years. She will become a U.S. citizen this year.
Alexandria United Methodist is located at 2210 E. Sixth Avenue, Alexandria.
For more information, call the Rev. John Jarman at (218) 779-4520.