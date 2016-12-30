Rozella White to lead Faith for Life event

A speaker, coach, creator and consultant, White believes that God has gifted each person with power that transforms individuals, communities and the world. She currently lives in Houston where she serves as Houston's city director for Mission Year, an organization committed to walking with young adults as they fall in love with Jesus and the city, build community and become advocates for God's justice.

In 2012, White began blogging about her experience with major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. Her blog, Embracing My Shadow, began as an attempt to publicly share about her struggles and her journey of self discovery. The blog has evolved to be a place where she shares the story of her ongoing effort to accept her whole self, of seeking radical self love and helping others do the same.

White describes herself as a faith-based social entrepreneur, one who looks to create innovative solutions to social issues using faith as their foundation. She is a consultant with LEAD, a leadership development organization, and founded Sacred Travel Journeys, which fosters awareness and love through travel journeys that transform the soul. Previously, she served as the director for Young Adult Ministry for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

