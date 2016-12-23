Got room for Jesus?

Reading the above verses brought to mind this verse in Luke 2:7, "And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn."

Just think ... no room. He was born in a stable because there was "no room" for Him in the inn. Our Lord was rejected at His birth; He was rejected by His own people, the Jews; and He is still being rejected today by the world, the very people that He created.

No room, only a manger of hay.

No room, He is a stranger today.

No room, here in His world turned away;

No room, no room.

Has the world grown any better since that time of "no room" in the inn? We could say that the innkeeper didn't know that Mary was soon to give birth to the Son of God, he was ignorant; maybe he had other things that needed to be looked after, and he just had no concern about this lady who was going to soon have a baby, he was indifferent; and maybe he was just busy with all the happenings at Bethlehem and did not have time to do anything for them, he was too involved.

We need to ask ourselves, are we like that little town of Bethlehem that rejected our Lord, with no room for Jesus in our lives?

No room, here in the hearts of mankind.

No room, no cheery welcome could find.

Could it be that this Christmas season is drawing some of us away from God? Are we getting so caught up in the "hustle and bustle" of the season that we are not taking the time to read God's Word and to pray and to worship Him? Have our hearts and thoughts been so occupied with the things that need to be done that we simply leave no room for Jesus?

Friend, do not become ignorant, indifferent, or too involved at this time of year and set Jesus aside for a few weeks. Don't let the rushing, the shopping, the baking, the decorating, the gatherings of family and friends leave you without Jesus during this Christmas season.