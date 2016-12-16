After all, we were hosting a small group of family on Thanksgiving day. And I thought about all the people who grumble about how early toys and catalogs start filling the shelves and our mailboxes.

But then I reminded myself that what the house looks like wouldn't change the fact that on Thanksgiving, the focus would be on gratitude and quality time with family. I stopped thinking about what others would think, as if it matters.

It's no surprise that as a pastor, there are lots of details to tend to during Advent to get ready for Christmas programs, Christmas worship and special services. In our congregation, we're also doing some things during Advent to set this season apart.

Because of all of this, all too often, decorating and baking at home would feel like something to cross off the list rather than delight in. I didn't want that to be the case this year because I've learned that to enjoy it like I want to, there needs to be room to breathe in the midst of it all. And when I gave myself permission to decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving and to do some holiday baking long before I normally would, a bit of breathing space is exactly what I created.

We all know the story about how there was no room for Mary and Joseph in the inn when they got to Bethlehem just before Jesus was born. But what I've been thinking about this year is how to create space in my own little inn this Christmas in the midst of even fuller calendars and longer to-do lists than normal.

And one thing's for sure: When I do carve out that bit of extra space to breathe, to pause, and to give thanks, I am more joyful, feel more at peace and am more prepared to notice the many simple blessings I experience each day.

In the process, I have found what Paul wrote to the church in Philippi to be true: "Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things ... and the God of peace will be with you."