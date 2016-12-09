Ernie Unruh Christian Service Award lunch rescheduled
The ninth annual Ernie Unruh Christian Service Award lunch has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, from noon to 1 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom. The award will be handed out during the Unity Foundation's Faith at Work lunch. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door.
The award is given to someone who, through their leadership and service, has made a positive impact on the community. This year's recipient is Jean Schonberg whose service includes providing housing, food and spiritual care for approximately 50-100 released prison inmates in her home, offering Friday night fellowship suppers and Bible studies and has taught literacy classes to those in jail.