Heaven's headlines are the ones that matter

My wife and I served at a church as youth pastor back in the mid-70s. One incident stands out because it was early in the season and close to home: "Six-year-old girl shot in back on Logan Square Block rocked by violence." ABC 7 Chicago interviewed Jeremy Crowe, a pastor, in the wake of the madness. He talked about the work Armitage Baptist does day in and day out, year after year in the name of Jesus.

For the most part, the work of Christ goes on unheralded. We know the work of our church, the work your church does day in and day out, week in and week out, year in and year out is what the world needs, and it holds the ultimate answer.

The night Jesus was born, Bethlehem slept. When the sun rose the next morning, you can be assured it was a typical day in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Judea and across the Roman Empire. No TV trucks. No photographers. No scribes. There were no headlines.

Thirty years later, Jesus' home folk tried to run him off a cliff. The holy city, Jerusalem, killed him, lied about the empty tomb. Life as usual was only temporarily disrupted by the spiritual explosion of the Pentecost. However, it's clear reality prevails as believers are scattered by persecution several chapters later. Headlines in scripture, not in history.

Much of the work of evangelism goes on quietly, privately, far from public notice. Over lunch. At work. Standing next to a locker in a school hallway. Pastors nurture and guide disciples in Christ-likeness. Counselors oversee miraculous marriage transformations. Small group leaders and Sunday Bible study teachers sow the Word into minds being renewed.

Who is recording the murders that never happen? The shootings that never took place? Bullets that were never fired? Divorces that don't happen? Children who were never abused? The drugs not bought? The drivers that quit driving drunk.

I'll tell you who and where. God in heaven sees and notes every advance of the Gospel, all the evil it cancels, and all the good it produces. He knows every tear not shed, every heart not broken, every family not shattered, every life not taken, and every war not started.

This year, Christmas will mark yet another celebration by Christians all over the globe who have provided fresh water, started and operated hospitals and clinics, loved and housed the homeless, provided tons of food and clothing to needy people, founded and funded schools, served immigrants and refugees, addicts, and young girls who decided not to have an abortion, as well as women who have.

All this and more because the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us. Make no mistake, heaven's headlines are the ones that matter.

"Unto you is born this day, a Savior ..."

• • •

Greg Odell of Alexandria, retired pastor, enjoys everything about the Christmas and holiday season. He and his wife, Susan, have been married for 41 years and have two grown children.