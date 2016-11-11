Seminar teaches how to become a contagious Christian

The seminar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grand Arbor in Alexandria. The cost is $10. Tickets can be purchased at www.UnityFoundation-Alexandria.com.

Becoming a Contagious Christian was co-produced by Bill Hybels, Lee Strobel and Mark Mittelberg. More than 1 million people have participated in this evangelism training that teaches ordinary believers how to share the gospel in natural and effective ways. It avoids stereotyped approaches to sharing faith that typically feel intimidating to most Christians.