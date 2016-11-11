Schonberg to be honored at Faith at Work lunch
The Ernie Unruh Christian Service Award is given to someone who, through leadership and service, has made a positive impact on the community. This year's recipient is Jean Schonberg, whose service includes providing housing, food and spiritual care for approximately 50 to 100 released prison inmates in her home; offered Friday night fellowship suppers and Bible studies; and taught literacy classes to those in jail.
Schonberg will be honored at the Unity Foundation Faith at Work Lunch on Friday, Nov. 18, from noon to 1 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door.