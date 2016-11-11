Ready your hands for community-wide Service Blast on Nov. 16

The Service Blast is designed as an interactive, hands-on way for people of all ages to make an impact in a variety of ways for people in the community and beyond. All are welcome to join in.

As part of the Service Blast, there will be a Walk-for-Water experience to raise awareness of the global water crisis, the fact that globally, 1.8 billion people — about one out of every four people — drink from contaminated water sources. Unsafe water leads to illnesses that claim the lives of 840,000 people each year, almost half of whom are children younger than 5.

Participants will be able to make tie blankets and assemble hygiene kits to be given to families in need through the United Way's Adopt-a-Family program at Christmastime. There will also be the opportunity to write letters to troops, prepare a make and take environmentally safe laundry detergent and pack snacks for Discovery Middle School students who may not have the opportunity to bring a snack from home.

A soup-line supper will be served to simulate how many people in the U.S. receive their supper every day.

First Lutheran is partnering with Discovery Middle School to start a food shelf for students. At the Service Blast, participants will have the opportunity to learn how they can help fill the shelves. In addition, there will be a silent auction for themed baskets donated by members of the congregation.

All proceeds from the silent auction and the meal will go toward supporting the DMS food shelf project.