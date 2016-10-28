Tara Brueske returns home to give concert
Alexandria native Tara Brueske will give two concerts on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 and 5 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Each concert is free, but tickets are required as there is limited seating.
Brueske will feature a variety of music including classic jazz, Broadway and sacred. Her new CD, "Those Timeless Vintage Melodies," will be available.
Brueske is a professional entertainer, composer, recording artist, clinician, voice educator, member of the duo The BZ Girls, and a blogger. She is looking forward to being in her hometown to share her music with people of all ages.
Tickets can be picked up at Zion Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. After Nov. 2, call (320) 759-1985.
For more information, visit www.tarabrueske.com.