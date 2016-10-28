Tara Brueske returns home to give concert

Brueske will feature a variety of music including classic jazz, Broadway and sacred. Her new CD, "Those Timeless Vintage Melodies," will be available.

Brueske is a professional entertainer, composer, recording artist, clinician, voice educator, member of the duo The BZ Girls, and a blogger. She is looking forward to being in her hometown to share her music with people of all ages.

Tickets can be picked up at Zion Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. After Nov. 2, call (320) 759-1985.

For more information, visit www.tarabrueske.com.