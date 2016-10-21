Reformation reimagined

The Hinderlies have been portraying the 16th century Martin Luther and his wife, Katrina, since 1979. Their tour covers many states and months to help spread the word of the upcoming 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation. They donate all proceeds to charity.

The Hinderlies present this testimony in full costume with the flavor of the Reformation time in Germany. Their stories reveal the theological focus of Luther's teaching, word alone, grace alone and faith alone, as well as tells the story of Katrina's escape from the Nimbschen convent, life with Luther and coping with suffering and death in her family.

This husband/wife team is available for groups of all ages, including colleges, seminaries, confirmation students and adult forums. Their specialty is in leading worship using the Luther story as the focus. They also present separate presentations in worship services.

Johan is a retired Lutheran pastor. Together, he and his wife led Mount Carmel Ministries in Alexandria from 1984 to 2012.

Living Word Lutheran Church will also host a free 90-minute PBS movie on the Lutheran Reformation on Feb. 12.