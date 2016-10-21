The Bible: More reliable than any story in history

But did Christopher Columbus, a fixture in American history for so many decades, really discover America? Believing the Earth was round, he set sail west from the Canary Islands on Aug. 3, 1492, in search of a sea passage to the east.

For weeks, his three ships sailed until, finally, on Oct. 12, they came ashore on an island Columbus named San Salvador. He reportedly found the natives friendly and called them Indians in the belief that he had landed on the shores of India. In reality, he had reached the Bahama Islands just southeast of the present state of Florida.

Today, amid media skepticism and more information on any topic than we can possibly absorb, people around the world pooh-pooh the idea that Columbus "discovered" America. "Indians" were obviously already living there.

There is also evidence that other Europeans had preceded him. Phoenicians may have explored Brazil as early as 500 B.C. Vikings had landed farther north. Christopher Columbus is further disrespected in stories claiming that, failing to find as much gold as his Spanish benefactors hoped for, he rounded up natives and brought them back to Spain as slaves. Some say his crews also introduced foreign diseases to the natives.

So how is it that stories of a historical event only a little more than 500 years ago have become so controversial, while historical events dating back to the beginning of time have not? I believe the difference is the source.

While unbelievers may also denigrate the Bible, those who know the author have confidence in its authorship and infallibility. In 2 Timothy 3:16 we read, "All scripture is given by inspiration of God," and 2 Peter 1:21 tells us, "Prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost."

Other writers of Scripture tell us in Psalm 12:6 and Proverbs 30:5 that God's Word is without error, more reliable than any story in history.

Here's a poem I wrote early in the morning titled "My Bible."

The Holy Bible is my book divine,

We must come to grips that the Holy Bible is the sole authority for our life's journey

Eternity is my reward for faithfulness to Jesus my Redeemer

Oh, praise the Lord.

Tis God's grace alone that saves.

Yes, hallelujah — praise the Lord

My Bible, my hope, my joy!