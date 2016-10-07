Former Minnesota Viking to speak at Living Waters Church

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Joe Jackson will speak at Living Waters Church in Alexandria on Sunday, Oct. 9, at both the 9 a.m. morning worship and 6:30 p.m. service.

Jackson grew up in a Christian home in Cincinnati, Ohio, but during his youth, he struggled with a lack of self-confidence and low self-esteem. Poor choices and peer pressure led him to juvenile detention with reform school on the horizon. Jackson began to see his dream to play in the National Football League slip away.

Jackson gave his heart to Jesus during his freshman year at New Mexico State University. Through the ministry of Campus Crusade for Christ, The Navigators and The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, his life was changed.

He played with the Minnesota Vikings' famed Purple People Eaters — Carl Eller, Alan Page and Jim Marshall.

Today, Jackson travels the world as an evangelist. He is pro director of Athletes International Ministries, an outreach to professional athletes and coaches. He also serves as church evangelist at Phoenix First Assembly of God in Phoenix, Arizona.

Living Waters Church is located at 1310 North Nokomis NE in Alexandria. For more information, call the church at (320) 763-5224.