Take a stand on a 'field of faith'

Thousands of youth across the nation and in the Alexandria area will join together on athletic fields on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to share their Christian faith with fellow students during the annual Fields of Faith national event.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Alexandria Area High School football field.

Fields of Faith is structured as a student-to-student ministry. Peers invite classmates and teammates to meet on their school's athletic field to hear fellow students share testimonies and challenge them to read the Bible and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.

Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, more than 1 million people have joined in the movement. It began with Jeff Martin, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) staff member, who conceived the idea from an Old Testament reference in 2 Chronicles 34.

While Fields of Faith has its roots with FCA leadership, the event is designed to include multiple Christian organizations, local churches and ministries.

For more information, contact Dee at (320) 815-0669, visit fieldsoffaith.com or follow Fields of Faith on Facebook or Twitter.