FAITH COLUMN: Show kindness to everyone

The world is filled with so many unkind people. Statistics tell us more than 10,000 church splits occur each year simply because people fail to be kind. So often, people only look out for themselves and care nothing about others. Yet, God is looking for His people to be kind.

The news often reveals just how unkind our generation is toward one another. I'm amazed to see how people hate one another and even show their unkindness through crimes and murders. America's youth are growing up in homes that revolve around video games and television promoting violence and anger, which results in an unhappy, unkind generation.

In 2 Samuel, David was at the zenith of his political career. He had conquered land and was now a powerful king. Though Saul hated David and tried to kill him several times, David still pondered how to show kindness to Saul and his family. Saul's son, Jonathan, had a son named Mephibosheth who lived with a physical infirmity — he was unable to walk. Can you imagine this little crippled boy growing up without a father, grandfather, or family to help him? Because of his kindness, David wanted to help Mephibosheth. (2 Samuel 9:1-3; 2 Samuel 9:6-8)

One day, I noticed a gang of young men ranging from about 18 to 20 years old. My first thought was to cross to the other side of the street, but I realized that was not the right attitude. I decided to talk to them even though they were a rough looking crowd. They did not make me feel comfortable at first. I invited them to visit my church and proceeded to present the plan of salvation. They listened but did not get saved that day. Though rough on the outside, they were polite. I knew they must be living with heartache. We must never look at others and judge them from the outside. Instead, we must seek to show kindness to everyone.

David not only looked for someone with heartache, he also looked for someone he could help. David needed Mephibosheth as much as Mephibosheth needed David. Many of our problems today are people problems. We are so self-absorbed with our own problems that we don't take time to notice anyone else's problems. Instead of concentrating on getting victory, peace and stability in our own lives, we should seek to help. True peace and victory comes from putting others before ourselves.

Greg Odell is a retired pastor from Alexandria.