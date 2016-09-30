Ambassador Daniel Speckhard to speak at Calvary

Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria will welcome president and CEO of Lutheran World Relief, Ambassador Daniel Speckhard, on Oct. 1-2.

Speckhard will speak at all of Calvary's worship services: Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. He will also present at a forum on Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

A former U.S. ambassador to Greece and Belarus, Speckhard has a long career in government service, with previous positions that include serving as deputy assistant secretary general at NATO and deputy chief of mission in Iraq.

Calvary is launching a partnership with Lutheran World Relief and several other churches of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America around the U.S. to end hunger in Bihar, India.

With 54 percent of Bihar's 109 million people living at or below the poverty line, this region of India is one of the poorest places in the world. The work of this partnership will provide agricultural training, education and new technology to help the people of Bihar increase their food security, income and ability to survive and thrive.

Calvary will host a number of events to raise awareness of this long-term partnership throughout the upcoming year.