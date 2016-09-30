See Sweetwater Revival in concert

Female quartet gospel group Sweetwater Revival will give a concert on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. at Alexandria Covenant Church. (Contributed)

Sweetwater Revival, the "female quartet of southern gospel music," will perform in concert on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. at Alexandria Covenant Church, 4005 Dakota St., Alexandria.

The quartet's members include vocalists Katherine Paull, Kayla Krizek, Amy Ayash and Lisa Roers. Together, they produce music with harmony and scripture.

Paull and her songwriter mother, Cathie Paxson, started the ministry of Sweetwater Revival more than 10 years ago.

The group has been nominated for Female Group of the Year nine times, featured on Gospel Music Television and played on radio stations around the world.

For more information about Sweetwater Revival, visit sweetwaterrevival.com.