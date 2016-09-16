Redeemer Youth Band to perform at Jam and Songfest
The Redeemer Youth held a Jam and Songfest on the church grounds of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Osakis in conjunction with Osakis Days in June, to which the community was invited. There were about 70 people in attendance.
The event was so well received that another Jam and Songfest is being planned for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 418 Third Avenue West in Osakis.
Everyone is invited. Bring your instrument and come to play along.