Redeemer Youth Band to perform at Jam and Songfest

The Redeemer Youth of Osakis performed at the Douglas County Fair in Alexandria on Aug. 18. Attending the fair were (behind, on right) adult leaders, Lisa Buffington and Darlene Walburg; and band members (front, left to right) Jason Sommars, Sam Sommars, Matt Buffington, Jazzy Buffington and Josey Diel. Not pictured: Laura Sommars, an adult leader. (Contributed photo)

The Redeemer Youth held a Jam and Songfest on the church grounds of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Osakis in conjunction with Osakis Days in June, to which the community was invited. There were about 70 people in attendance.

The event was so well received that another Jam and Songfest is being planned for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 418 Third Avenue West in Osakis.

Everyone is invited. Bring your instrument and come to play along.