Pastor Firmin Louis, pictured with his wife, Magalie, will be the featured guest speaker at The Regeneration Center’s annual banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, Alexandria. (Contributed photo)

The Regeneration Center invites the public to attend its annual banquet on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, Alexandria. The event is free and includes dinner and a concert. A free-will offering will be accepted.

The evening will focus on the Bread to the Nations ministry in Haiti. Visiting and partnering pastor Firmin Louis will speak on this year's theme: "Together: Repairing Broken Walls, Building Community." There will also be updates on all the other ministries of The Regeneration Center. Entertainment will be provided by the Red Letter Band.

Reserve a seat by Friday, Sept. 16, by phone at (320)-759-0794 or at www.RegenerationCenter.org. To host a table of eight, contact LeAnn at (320) 766-6347.