Illusionist to give show in Alexandria

Illusionist Zak Mirzadeh is coming to Alexandria to present his show "Nothing up My Sleeve" on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Alexandria Covenant Church. All are welcome to attend.

Mirzadeh grew up as a Muslim, faithful to his religion, and praying five times every day. He also grew up without a father.

At the age of 17, Mirzadeh was confronted with a reality that was very different from his upbringing. He was brought face to face with the truth of who Jesus is.

During his show, Mirzadeh weaves in the story of what it was like to grow up in a religious household and how the Gospel of Jesus transformed his life.