GriefShare begins at Alexandria Covenant

Those who are grieving the loss of a loved one are invited to attend GriefShare on Tuesday evenings beginning Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at Alexandria Covenant Church, 4005 Dakota St., Alexandria.

GriefShare is a seminar and support group for people grieving the death of a significant loved one. This 14-week biblically-based program seeks to bring hope to those experiencing grief. It's a place where people can be around others who understand the pain of loss.

At GriefShare, attendees will learn information to help them through this difficult time of life.

For more information or to register, call Trina Charles at (320) 491-9168.

More information is available at www.griefshare.org.