House of Prayer hosts Miracles in the Marketplace

Ken and Carrie Beaudry of Elk River will bring their gifts of prophetic ministry and intercessory prayer to House of Prayer Church in Alexandria with a Miracles in the Marketplace seminar on Saturday, Sept. 10.

House of Prayer Church in Alexandria will host a Miracles in the Marketplace seminar with Ken and Carrie Beaudry of Elk River on Saturday, Sept. 17. The seminar includes two teaching sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. It concludes with worship and ministry at 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend any of the sessions. There is no charge. A free-will offering will be accepted for the Beaudrys.

The main emphasis of Miracles in the Marketplace is to teach and train believers to get beyond the walls of their church and minister where Jesus spent the majority of His ministry, in the marketplace. The Beaudrys will bring a team from their training school to assist in the ministry.

Ken works in prophetic ministry and uses his gifts to call forth people's destinies and release finances to the Body. Carrie practices her gifts of intercessory prayer.

The Beaudrys have been involved in leading and training in intercession and being part of moves of God for many years.

Currently, they are forerunners in Krivoy Rog, Ukraine, and host Miracles in the Marketplace Elk River each week.

The Beaudrys are contributing authors in the book The Elk River Story and also serve as elders at Living Waters Church, as board members of Miracles in the Marketplace International and as business owners of Beaudry Oil and Propane.