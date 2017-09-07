Radio show, eatery bring dinner theater to Nelson

The barbecue chicken dinner is at 4 p.m. with two western radio shows starting at 5:30 p.m.

The first show, from "Gunsmoke," features "Chester's Hanging," a classic show where Matt and Chester once again get themselves into a sticky situation. With Chester on the verge of being strung up by the bad guys, Matt needs to outwit the outlaws.

In "Secret of the West," the town of Dead Rock is under the control of the evil Black Buck Brady. Wyatt Earp is secretly summoned to come to Dead Rock's aid, and a secret is accidentally revealed.

The eatery is at 117 North Nelson St. in Nelson. Tickets are $20 and available at the door and at Lakes Area Theatre, 2214 Geneva Road NE in Alexandria. For more information, call 320-815-7664.